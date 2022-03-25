Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today wasn’t goodbye for meteorologist Brandon Spinner, it was see you later.

Over the past few years, Brandon has been a significant piece of WAFF 48′s weather coverage for the Tennessee Valley. Brandon is now heading to WCPO in the Queen City — Cincinnati, Ohio — as a meteorologist.

Congrats and well wishes, Brandon! Good luck in Cincinnati!

Before Brandon left the station for the final time, he sat down in the 48 Now studio to discuss his time at WAFF over the last four and a half years and what he’ll miss most.

We wish you the best of luck and we’ll miss you and your crazy socks, Brandon!

You can watch the full interview at the top of this story.

