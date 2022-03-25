Meet Jackson West, a grocery bagger giving away smiles

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and in honor of the day, we’re highlighting some of our friends all week long.

We’re introducing you to some sweet people in our community with an extra chromosome that’s just making them extra loveable. This time, we’re meeting Jackson from Albertville who’s bagging groceries and giving out smiles!

