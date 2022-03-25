Man charged with capital murder after body found at Huntsville apartment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is charged with capital murder after a body was found at an apartment on Newson Road in Huntsville Friday morning.

Charles Edward Allen, 72, of Huntsville was reported missing to Huntsville police shortly after 6 a.m. Friday and was later found dead by a family member. The Madison County Coroner’s Office ruled Allen’s death a homicide Friday evening.

According to HPD, Antonio DeWayne Palmer, 38, is charged with capital murder following the incident. Nashville Metro police located Palmer in the victim’s car and arrested him. He will be extradited to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail next week.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.