Huntsville City Council vote seals the deal for expansion of Geeks and Nerds in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s economy is thriving: That was the theme at Thursday’s Huntsville City Council meeting.

More news of more jobs, more money and more growth coming to the Rocket City.

After the vote, the tech company, Geeks and Nerds is officially expanding in Huntsville.

The company already has its headquarters here, but it will be building a new $5 million facility in Cummings Research Park, bringing 100 new jobs along with it.

With minimum salaries of $90,000 each, $18 million is the combined income of those new jobs.

“Some of that income is disposable income for sales tax, purchases in the community,” Shane Davis, Director of Urban and Economic Development for Huntsville said.

The city council unanimously approved an agreement with the tech company to purchase land from the city to build its new headquarters.

Davis says the city did not offer a cash incentive but is helping with construction and parking.

“We’ve done this before with other corporations just as a stop-gap so they can choose Huntsville because office space is pretty scarce right now due to our growth,” Davis said.

The new Geeks and Nerds headquarters is set to open in June of 2024.

But that’s not the only investment the city made, council members approved another $20,000 to enhance the growth of the North Huntsville Business Association.

“I want to make north Huntsville just like any other place in Huntsville and that’s a place where we’d all love to live,” Devyn Keith said.

Councilman Devyn Keith says the organization has already come a long way and is striving to make north Huntsville better.

The North Huntsville Business Association started in 2020 with the mission of creating new economic opportunities along the North Memorial Parkway Corridor.

“We know Huntsville is the star of Alabama, we want to be the north star of Alabama. And this funding is going to help us get there,” executive director Reginald McKenzie said.

And all of this continued success is evident in the dollars. Hotels in the Rocket City are filling up once again.

“We say how can occupancy grow, they say it can’t grow anymore because we’re almost at 100% as it. So we’ve reached those great levels that we saw pandemic.”

