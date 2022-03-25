Guilty: Limestone Co. jury returns verdict in 2016 Madison Sonic murder trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a Limestone County jury returned a guilty verdict for a Huntsville man on trial for the 2016 murder at a Madison Sonic.

Dacedric Ward was convicted on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason West while committing first-degree robbery. The jury also found Ward guilty of murder from inside a vehicle.

Dacedric Ward (Source: Limestone County Jail)

During the trial, prosecutors played a tape showing Ward’s recounting of what happened in 2016. In the tape, Ward describes the plan he and the other suspect, Trevor Cantrell, had when meeting West. According to Ward, the plan got out of hand.

Ward claimed he didn’t have a clear reason for why West was shot. He said that both he and Cantrell shot West.

Dacedric Ward trial underway

During closing arguments, defense attorney Shay Golden said Ward did admit he shot West on camera. However, Golden went on to say Ward’s admission came after he had already changed his story claiming Cantrell had shot West. The defense attorney called into question the reliability of the prior confession. He ended by claiming state prosecutors did not provide enough evidence that Ward shot West.

On the other side, the state tried to prove that West was murdered during a robbery. Prosecutors said that Ward confessed he and Cantrell planned to meet West to rob him.

In Ward’s videotaped interview, he said West thought he was paying $300 for 40 to 50 pills. Prosecutors claim enough evidence was provided to prove Ward killed West.

A sentencing date has yet to be announced for Ward.

