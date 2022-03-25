First Alert Forecast The weekend is here! Expect windy conditions to return Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. A frost and freeze will be possible Sunday morning if the sky can clear and the winds go calm. Our average day for the last frost in North Alabama is April 15th. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s on Monday but will hit the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We are giving First Alert for late Wednesday afternoon. A powerful storm system will approach from the west and could produce strong to severe storms in the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday into Thursday. It’s too early to pinpoint the exact threat and timing but this forecast setup has produced severe weather in the past this time of year. Stay tuned for updates.

10 Day Forecast (None)