Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Financial Friday: Funding help for small businesses

The Business Assistance Microloan Program is now offering loans up to $100,000
WAFF's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major issue for small businesses is access to capital. Redstone Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Loan Fund of Neighborhood Concepts Inc. and The Catalyst Center to address that need.

The Business Assistance Microloan or BAM is an option for those who need money for capital to start a business, expand or enhance their business. This program was around during the pandemic offering loans up to $50,000. But now they’re offering up to $100,000 in loans.

WAFF spoke with Neil Carville, with Redstone Federal Credit Union. He says there are several benefits of a BAM loan that don’t come with a traditional loan, including:

  • Everything is handled locally: Redstone provides the funding through the Loan Fund of Neighborhood Concepts and owners can borrow up to $100,000.
  • This money can be used for working capital, equipment, leasehold improvements, and other needs.
  • An added benefit is that The Catalyst Center provides coaching and mentoring to help entrepreneurs move their businesses forward.
  • How to apply, contact The Catalyst Center to get started. You can learn more by visiting: https://redfcu.org/business/

For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Donald Gurley Conley
80-year-old man arrested and charged on first degree rape charge
Concrete truck overturned on south Memorial Parkway
Overturned concrete truck impacts traffic on Memorial Parkway
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Christopher Wayne Madison
Man pleads guilty in 11-year-old girl’s capital murder case

Latest News

The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says goodbye to WAFF
Brandon Spinner interview
Brandon Spinner says goodbye to WAFF
Cybersecurity expert on President Biden's warning
Cyber security expert weighs in on President Biden’s warning
Cybersecurity expert on President Biden's warning
Cybersecurity expert on President Biden's warning