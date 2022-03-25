Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Emergency Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Talladega Co. boy

Missing child alert for River Jaden Corley
Missing child alert for River Jaden Corley(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 13-year-old River Jaden Corley.

Investigators said Corley was last seen on March 24, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m. wearing a black pullover and camo sweatpants in the area of Stemley Bridge Road in Talladega.

River Corley may be traveling in an unknown model red vehicle with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey, according to investigators.

putlocker

If you have any information regarding Corley, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 761-1556 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Donald Gurley Conley
80-year-old man arrested and charged on first degree rape charge
Concrete truck overturned on south Memorial Parkway
Overturned concrete truck impacts traffic on Memorial Parkway
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Christopher Wayne Madison
Man pleads guilty in 11-year-old girl’s capital murder case

Latest News

HEMSI needs more EMTs
HEMSI needs more EMTs
ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others
WAFF 10-day Weather Forecast
Sunny and cool weekend ahead
The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF