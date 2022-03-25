“Drawn To Be You”: An artist with Autism gives a glimpse into his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Trent Landreth is no stranger to Tennessee Valley Living.
The artist with autism went viral after some videos of him drawing on a trampoline gained attention on social media. Since then, Drawings By Trent has gained over 1M followers on TikTok and 6,000 followers on Instagram.
Now, Landreth has a new book he published with his family called “Drawn To Be You.” The book allows readers a glimpse into the world of the artist himself, reassuring that we were all drawn to be our true authentic selves.
You can learn more and buy a copy of “Drawn To Be You” at DrawingsByTrent.com.
