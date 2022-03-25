Death investigation underway after body found on Newson Road
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating after a body was in the 4100 block of Newson Road Friday morning.
HPD officers received a missing person call Friday shortly before 6 a.m. Officers determined this to be a homicide investigation.
Officers confirmed that a person of interest in this case is in custody in Tennessee.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
