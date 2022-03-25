Cool & cloudy to start your Friday ahead of a sunny and cool weekend

Happy Friday! Clouds here to start the morning but we see some sun by this afternoon and into the weekend.

Clouds moved in overnight and have kept our temperatures slightly warmer to start off the day today. Temperatures are into the low to mid 40s in most spots to start your Friday. Clouds and a northwest wind will limit the amount of heating we see later this afternoon. Highs will likely stay into the upper 50s in most spots. Wind will stay breezy today, just like it has been all week long. Gusts today will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Any clouds that are still around by midday should be gone by the later afternoon.

The cooler temperatures will carry on for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be into the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon and even colder for the morning. There should be sunshine this weekend as well. Sunday morning will likely be our coldest morning of the weekend with low temperatures possibly in the low to mid 30s. This could mean we see frost in some spots, so be cautious if you have plants outside. Warmer weather will return as we move into the early parts of next week with the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Keep a close eye on Wednesday next week for the potential at more storms. Still early, but it has potential to be an active weather day.

Today is my final day at WAFF 48 as I am leaving for a new position at WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio. I just want to thank each and every one of you who have watched me and allowed me into your homes via the TV set over the last 4.5 years. Thank you for trusting me with your safety when the weather turned dangerous. It has truly been a pleasure to serve the Tennessee Valley and today is a bittersweet goodbye. I will always remember my time here, and it is viewers/readers like you that made it such an incredible experience. All the best to everyone and once again, Thank You.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.