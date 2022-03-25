Charley Crockett and the tradition of old-school sound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Wearing a vintage Stetson hat and a guitar from the 1930s, Charley Crockett’s style is one that feels familiar and new at the same time.

The musician finds a way to fuse country music’s past with old school blues, R&B, soul and even cajun to create the unique sound he classifies as “Gulf and Western.”

When asked about his musical style and inspiration, Crockett says there is something about the tradition of music that makes you believe in something.

“I think folks appreciate pop music, but I think they’re also looking for something they can really believe in,” Crockett said. “I think that’s what made ‘60s and ‘70s roots music — whether it was rock ‘n roll, blues or country music, the artists that really paved the road for us — I think that’s what made them so appealing. Maybe I’m following that tradition a little bit... that’s up to y’all to decide.”

His current tour, “Jukebox Charley” shares the same name as his new album coming out in April which will be a set of covers.

“This is a lot of classic country, a little bit more adventurous stuff from George Jones to Roger Miller, Willie Nelson, the king of country music — in my eyes,” Crockett said.

The musician explained how he manages to crank out so much music in such a short amount of time. “Jukebox Charley” will be Crockett’s 11th album since 2015. In-between the original music he works on, recording covers is something he says keeps him busy.

“I don’t like to slow down too much,” Crockett added. “This is my way of kind of figuring out how to do my own thing within the confines of the business.”

And slow down he doesn’t. Crockett is returning to Stagecoach Music Festival this spring and will jump on the road with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival this summer.

Opening the show on the Jukebox Charley tour is Vincent Neil Emerson, another Texas musician making a name for himself in Country/Americana music.

If you want to catch a show, the Jukebox Charley tour is stopping at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on Friday, March 25. You can get your tickets at CharleyCrockett.com.

As for the show, Crocket said, “It ain’t no yodel-ay-hee-haw, you know what I mean?”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.