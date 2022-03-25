Breaking down fuel charges on utility bills

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Utility companies nationwide are dealing with surging gas, oil and coal prices, which unfortunately can affect consumers.

However, director of community relations for Huntsville Utilities Joe Gehrdes said rates have not changed and there are no plans to do so at the moment.

“People may be having a little sticker shock from the weather,” Gehrdes said. “We had a cold winter, colder than we normally have. So people were using more and bills were higher. But rates have not changed for us.”

One part of customers’ bills that has changed is the fuel charge. The fuel charge fluctuates every month, based on the cost of energy it takes for Tennessee Valley Authority to keep its plants running. There has been a big increase in the cost of natural gas and coal, which is reflected in your monthly fuel cost.

“The monthly fuel costs have been up on average about 20 percent over the three year average in the last year and that’s mainly due to changes in commodity prices,” said Scott Brooks, TVA Public Relations Specialist.

That means customers can expect, on average, about a $5 increase in their bills, depending on the month. It is important to note, that number fluctuates and depends on many factors.

“The biggest driver of our fuel cost is always going to be usage, and that does vary quite a bit from season to season, sometimes month to month,” Brooks said. “So there are things people can do at home to help reduce their own costs.”

Although the cost of natural gas and coal is volatile these days, Huntsville Utilities and TVA reports it has taken the proper steps to minimize the impacts on consumers.

“We buy natural gas like any other utility does on the open speculative market and so with these crazy fluctuations we have to be very careful about when we buy our gas,” Gehrdes said. “Our supply is secure through the rest of this heating season. It is almost over and so we will take the off peak demand for gas to find those opportunities to buy it as cheap as we can. TVA will do the same thing.”

