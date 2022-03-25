3 arrested on multiple charges after attempting to elude officers

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three men are facing multiple charges after attempting to run from officers with the Decatur Police Department.

According to DPD, officers observed Tedrick Kimmons, 26, of Decatur, inside a vehicle outside of Parkway Place Apartments located at 2115 Central Parkway SW. After attempting to stop the vehicle, DPD says the vehicle fled the scene leading the Vice/Narcotics Unit on a vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle then returned to Parkway Place Apartments and drove behind the complex where it became stuck and several occupants fled on foot. After a brief chase, all of the occupants were taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, investigators found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Tedrick Kimmons was arrested and charged with attempt to flee and elude, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of marijuana. Kimmons was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,600 bond.

Kenneth Nicholas, 31, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with attempt to flee and elude, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, driving with suspended, and first-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $51,200 total bond.

Isaiah Taylor, 22, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with attempt to flee and elude, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana. Taylor was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,200 bond.

