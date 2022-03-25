Deals
3 arrested on multiple charges after attempting to elude officers

Tedrick Kimmons, Kenneth Nicholas, Isaiah Taylor (From left to right)
Tedrick Kimmons, Kenneth Nicholas, Isaiah Taylor (From left to right)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three men are facing multiple charges after attempting to run from officers with the Decatur Police Department.

According to DPD, officers observed Tedrick Kimmons, 26, of Decatur, inside a vehicle outside of Parkway Place Apartments located at 2115 Central Parkway SW. After attempting to stop the vehicle, DPD says the vehicle fled the scene leading the Vice/Narcotics Unit on a vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle then returned to Parkway Place Apartments and drove behind the complex where it became stuck and several occupants fled on foot. After a brief chase, all of the occupants were taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, investigators found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Tedrick Kimmons was arrested and charged with attempt to flee and elude, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of marijuana. Kimmons was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,600 bond.

Kenneth Nicholas, 31, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with attempt to flee and elude, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, driving with suspended, and first-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $51,200 total bond.

Isaiah Taylor, 22, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with attempt to flee and elude, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana. Taylor was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,200 bond.

