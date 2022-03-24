Vehicle flips following multi-state police chase

LINCOLN CO., TN (WAFF) - Officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that was occupied by two individuals with active warrants on Tuesday.

During the attempt to stop the vehicle, the subjects did not yield and led officers into Lincoln County, Tennessee, on a chase. Once the subjects crossed into Lincoln County, officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department took over.

Officers with the LCSD ended the pursuit by deflating the tires on the individuals’ vehicle and the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.

Yesterday Madison County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the Meridianville area that was occupied by... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Timothy Stewart, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody. Both were served additional warrants by LCSD officers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.