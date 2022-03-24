Vehicle flips following multi-state police chase
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., TN (WAFF) - Officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle that was occupied by two individuals with active warrants on Tuesday.
During the attempt to stop the vehicle, the subjects did not yield and led officers into Lincoln County, Tennessee, on a chase. Once the subjects crossed into Lincoln County, officers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department took over.
Officers with the LCSD ended the pursuit by deflating the tires on the individuals’ vehicle and the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.
Timothy Stewart, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody. Both were served additional warrants by LCSD officers.
