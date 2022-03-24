Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

US to welcome up to 100,000 from Ukraine

The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (CNN, RUSLAN KHAFIZOV, YOUTUBE, DELAEM MIASS, US CBP)
By Matthew Lee
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement later Thursday.

The White House has been saying for weeks that the U.S. would accept refugees from Ukraine, but officials had expected most would want to remain in Europe to stay close to their homeland or to family members around Eastern Europe.

Refugee agencies had urged the Biden administration to do more, saying the U.S. could expedite the entry of Ukrainians who had already been in the process of applying to enter the United States through the country’s refugee program or expanding the total number of Ukrainians who could come into the country under the cap that the administration sets in consultation with Congress.

Previously, the Biden administration set the refugee cap for budget year 2022 at 125,000 after it had been cut to a record low of 15,000 under former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
A taxi cab led police on a chase that crossed into Tennessee.
Multi-state police chase ends with taxi crashing in Tennessee
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
LIVE: Zelenskyy pleads for aid as Biden, allies begin summits
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to...
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years