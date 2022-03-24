Trash Pandas bring new flavor to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Everyone is looking forward to packing Toyota again this season for some baseball, but there are a lot more options for food during the 2022 season.

This season fans will be able to try Southern-style based options. Some of the new featured food items are smoked turkey legs with assorted BBQ sauces, the southern meatloaf burger and southern chicken. Trash Pandas Director of Food and Beverage Garien Shelby explained the inspiration behind the new ballpark favorites.

“Really it’s like childhood favorites, stuff that people may have had at their grandmother’s house, something that really speaks south, said Shelby. “So with me, things that really speak south is macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, fried green tomatoes, things like that, that’s comfort food.”

The Conecuh hot dog is also included on the menu. The Conecuh sausage is made locally in Evergreen, Alabama. The short rib sloppy joe is featured for those who want to kick it up a notch. It is a classic sloppy joe topped with macaroni and cheese and Cheetos dust! Trash Panda’s Sous Chef Austen Allen-Griego says the menu is all about food, family, and fun.

“It’s comfort food and that’s one of the biggest things in the south that we really want to spotlight is how food makes you feel,” said Shelby. “Food is fun, it’s conversation, it is family-oriented, and that really wants we want to do with the stuff we offer our fans this year.”

These signature items may have made your mouth water but don’t worry - the Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field in less than four weeks with the home opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 12.

