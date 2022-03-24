Deals
Somerville man arrested on identity theft charges

Airens Maclin
Airens Maclin(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man is facing identity theft charges after a months-long investigation.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a resident of Decatur reported his identity was stolen on Jan. 28. Airens Maclin, 34, was later determined to be the suspect who stole the victim’s identity in order to obtain two loans. He received nearly $1,600 from local businesses.

Detective Sean Mukaddam obtained warrants for two counts of identity theft, two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft for Maclin’s arrest. On March 22, the Decatur Police Department’s Warrant Unit located Maclin and placed him into custody for the outstanding warrants.

Maclin was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

