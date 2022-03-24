Shop from local women, local businesses at the Ultimate Women’s Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - March is women’s history month, so over the last few weeks, TVL has been sharing fun facts and encouraging stories. We also want to include local women and events.

The Second Annual Women’s Expo is happening in Huntsville honoring and celebrating different businesses and organizations from around the southeast. Visitors can shop from 90 different vendors featuring local boutiques, jewelry, skincare, and more. You can also find authors and activities such as creating your own vision boards.

If you need a break from walking around and checking everything out, there will be live bands playing and a local dance group as well as a Nashville dance group performing.

It’s all happening at the Von Braun Center on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

