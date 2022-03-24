Prepping for Kentucky at the Arkansas Derby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The horses are almost off! Before the thoroughbreds hit the track at Churchill Downs, many of them will race the Arkansas Derby on April 2.

One of the stops on the road to the Kentucky Derby is the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby, an annual qualifying championship race held at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas. As one of the nation’s premier preparatory races for the Triple Crown, the Arkansas Derby has produced six Kentucky Derby winners, including undefeated Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Smarty Jones in 2004 and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015, who went on to be named Horse of the Year.

If you’re looking for a fun start to the season, visit Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

