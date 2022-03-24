Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Prepping for Kentucky at the Arkansas Derby

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The horses are almost off! Before the thoroughbreds hit the track at Churchill Downs, many of them will race the Arkansas Derby on April 2.

One of the stops on the road to the Kentucky Derby is the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby, an annual qualifying championship race held at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas. As one of the nation’s premier preparatory races for the Triple Crown, the Arkansas Derby has produced six Kentucky Derby winners, including undefeated Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Smarty Jones in 2004 and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015, who went on to be named Horse of the Year.

If you’re looking for a fun start to the season, visit Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
A taxi cab led police on a chase that crossed into Tennessee.
Multi-state police chase ends with taxi crashing in Tennessee
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her