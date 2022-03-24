Overturned concrete truck impacting traffic on Memorial Parkway southbound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A overturned concrete truck is impacting traffic on south Memorial Parkway Thursday morning.

The overturned truck is located on Memorial Parkway southbound between Oakwood Avenue & University Drive. This is on the access road in front of Starbucks.

This crash is impacting the access roads surrounding the Parkway. Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire are both on the scene.

An official with Huntsville Fire confirmed the driver of the truck is alive and has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

