Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Overturned concrete truck impacting traffic on Memorial Parkway southbound

Concrete truck overturned on south Memorial Parkway
Concrete truck overturned on south Memorial Parkway(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A overturned concrete truck is impacting traffic on south Memorial Parkway Thursday morning.

The overturned truck is located on Memorial Parkway southbound between Oakwood Avenue & University Drive. This is on the access road in front of Starbucks.

This crash is impacting the access roads surrounding the Parkway. Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire are both on the scene.

An official with Huntsville Fire confirmed the driver of the truck is alive and has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
A taxi cab led police on a chase that crossed into Tennessee.
Multi-state police chase ends with taxi crashing in Tennessee
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Supreme court visits
Alabama Supreme Court visits Huntsville, hears arguments at VBC
Neighbors, who live near Hidden Valley Farm, say the rules governing the spreading of poultry...
ADEM revising proposed rules on land-applied chicken sludge
Hazel Green mobile home fire
Hazel Green official: mobile home total loss after overnight fire
Mar. 21 marked World Down Syndrome Day, a day that celebrates our friends and loved ones who...
Local organization celebrating family, friends with Down syndrome