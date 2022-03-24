Deals
March 30 will be “Doctors Day” in Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is honoring the physicians who care for Alabamians by declaring March 30 as “Doctors Day”.

There are 17,000 physicians licensed to practice in Alabama and Gov. Ivey emphasized the impact they have in the state.

“We are especially grateful that Alabama physicians have risen to the challenge of combatting the coronavirus pandemic, often at great personal risk and sacrifice, with compassionate care for the suffering,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

With the announcement, officials from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama thanked Gov. Ivey for the recognition.

“Alabama’s physicians are honored to serve our fellow citizens during some of the most critical moments of their lives,” President of the Medical Association Aruna Arora, M.D., said in a statement. “Being a physician is a calling to help and heal people, and I want to express my appreciation for my fellow physicians throughout Alabama for all the work they do. We are involved not only in the physical health of our patients but also in their overall wellness and the well-being of our communities.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

