Man pleads guilty in 11-year-old girl’s capital murder case

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County man who was arrested and charged with the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2019, pled guilty to a capital murder charge.

Christopher Wayne Madison was arrested after Amberly Alexis Barnett was found strangled in a wooded area behind Madison’s home in Collinsville.

Madison has been sentenced to life without parole.

The plea was granted in the Circuit Court of Dekalb County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.