Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man killed in Florence house fire

(WGCL)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in a house fire in Florence early Sunday morning, according to Florence Fire Inspector Ryan Orrick.

WAFF 48 is told, a 43-year-old man was killed in the house fire located on North Royal Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene around 3:21 a.m. after a witness reported seeing flames shooting from the roof.

Firefighters made entry to discover a male victim behind the front door. The cause is undetermined but firefighters believe it started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a Moderate Risk for severe weather towards our south today.
Your need to knows about today’s severe weather, flash flooding threat
Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments
A full list of closings and delays across the Tennessee Valley
See a full list of Tennessee Valley schools announcing early dismissals, canceled activities
Andrew Landers
One person dead following fatal stabbing in Marshall County
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement