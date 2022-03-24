Man killed in Florence house fire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in a house fire in Florence early Sunday morning, according to Florence Fire Inspector Ryan Orrick.

WAFF 48 is told, a 43-year-old man was killed in the house fire located on North Royal Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene around 3:21 a.m. after a witness reported seeing flames shooting from the roof.

Firefighters made entry to discover a male victim behind the front door. The cause is undetermined but firefighters believe it started in the kitchen.

