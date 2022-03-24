Deals
Hazel Green official: mobile home total loss after overnight fire

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews from Toney and Hazel Green worked the scene of a mobile home fire early Thursday morning.

Hazel Green mobile home fire
Hazel Green mobile home fire(WAFF)

According to Steve Watson with the Hazel Green Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully involved. Watson says the home is considered a total loss.

Firefighters are still working to determine if the mobile home was abandoned or if it was currently in use by a resident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

