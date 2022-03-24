Florence PD searching for man wanted on domestic violence charges
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Florence Police Department are searching for a man wanted on domestic violence charges.
Shone Derral White, 47 of Florence, is wanted for third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree domestic violence — harassment communications.
White is described as a 5-foot-11, white male with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.
