First Alert weather forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Continued breezy into the weekend with high tree pollen. Highs will fall back into the middle to upper 50s Friday before warming back into the 60s for the weekend.

Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A frost will be possible Sunday morning if temperatures manage to drop into the middle 30s. Our average day for the last frost in North Alabama is April 15.

Temperatures will rebound into the 70s on Monday but will hit the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We are giving First Alert for late Wednesday afternoon. A powerful storm system will approach from the west and could produce strong to severe storms in the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday into Thursday.

It’s too early to pinpoint the exact threat and timing but this forecast setup has produced severe weather in the past this time of year. Stay tuned for updates.

