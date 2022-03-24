Dry and breezy end to the week with sunshine & cooler temperatures

Happy Thor’s Day! It is cool & quiet this morning and it will stay that way through the rest of the week.

Skies cleared out overnight and we will continue to see clearer skies as we head through the middle of the day today. Temperatures are into the upper 30s and low 40s for most areas and we will stay “cooler” than normal for the rest of the day as well. Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the low to mid 60s in most spots, with a few areas struggling to make the upper 50s. Wind will be breezy again today, and Friday, with gusts up to 30 mph. Friday will be sunny but also cool, with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.

This weekend looks very nice, albeit cool. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be into the upper 50s and low 60s like Thursday and Friday, but the wind won’t necessarily be as strong as the previous days. Expect a few passing clouds here or there, but there should be PLENTY of sunshine to go around. Sunday morning should be chilly as we could dip into the low to mid 30s. This could mean we see frost in some spots, so be cautious if you have plants outside. Our average last frost in North Alabama is usually during the first two weeks of April.

Warmer weather will return as we move into the early parts of next week with the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Keep a close eye on Wednesday next week for the potential at more storms. Still early, but it has potential to be an active weather day.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

