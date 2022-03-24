Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Dry and breezy end to the week with sunshine & cooler temperatures

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Thor’s Day! It is cool & quiet this morning and it will stay that way through the rest of the week.

Skies cleared out overnight and we will continue to see clearer skies as we head through the middle of the day today. Temperatures are into the upper 30s and low 40s for most areas and we will stay “cooler” than normal for the rest of the day as well. Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the low to mid 60s in most spots, with a few areas struggling to make the upper 50s. Wind will be breezy again today, and Friday, with gusts up to 30 mph. Friday will be sunny but also cool, with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.

This weekend looks very nice, albeit cool. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be into the upper 50s and low 60s like Thursday and Friday, but the wind won’t necessarily be as strong as the previous days. Expect a few passing clouds here or there, but there should be PLENTY of sunshine to go around. Sunday morning should be chilly as we could dip into the low to mid 30s. This could mean we see frost in some spots, so be cautious if you have plants outside. Our average last frost in North Alabama is usually during the first two weeks of April.

Warmer weather will return as we move into the early parts of next week with the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Keep a close eye on Wednesday next week for the potential at more storms. Still early, but it has potential to be an active weather day.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
A taxi cab led police on a chase that crossed into Tennessee.
Multi-state police chase ends with taxi crashing in Tennessee
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4