Decatur man attempts to run away during arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on March 20 during a vehicle stop for possession of a controlled substance.

During a vehicle stop, officers with DPD determined that the driver, Karris Antwan Jones, 40, was intoxicated. During the arrest, Jones attempted to run away from the officers, but was caught and arrested.

During a search, officers discovered crack cocaine and marijuana. Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, harassment and driving under the influence.

Jones was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $3,200 bond.

Jones also had two felony warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

