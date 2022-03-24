Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Decatur man attempts to run away during arrest

Karris Jones
Karris Jones(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on March 20 during a vehicle stop for possession of a controlled substance.

During a vehicle stop, officers with DPD determined that the driver, Karris Antwan Jones, 40, was intoxicated. During the arrest, Jones attempted to run away from the officers, but was caught and arrested.

During a search, officers discovered crack cocaine and marijuana. Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, harassment and driving under the influence.

Jones was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $3,200 bond.

Jones also had two felony warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
A taxi cab led police on a chase that crossed into Tennessee.
Multi-state police chase ends with taxi crashing in Tennessee
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Juan Manuel Pascual
Decatur man arrested for drug possesion
10 Day Forecast
First Alert weather forecast
80-year-old arrested on rape charge
80-year-old arrested on rape charge
Airens Maclin
Somerville man arrested on identity theft charges