Decatur man arrested for drug possesion

Juan Manuel Pascual
Juan Manuel Pascual(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on March 19 for possession of marijuana and cocaine.

During a vehicle stop, an officer with the Decatur Police Department discovered the driver, Juan Manuel Pascual, 18, was in possession of marijuana and cocaine. Pascual was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, an open container violation and for not having a drivers license.

Pascual was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1,900 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

