Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people like to pretend they’re someone else, but when it involves someone else’s financial information, that’s a big no-no, and it’s illegal. See if you can help the Crime Stoppers find two identity thieves, and get yourself in line for up to $1,000.

Investigators tell WAFF, they need to interview these two people, who are seen here shopping in this Sephora store in Lauderdale County. The Crime Stoppers want to talk to them about a recent identity theft case. The victim’s card information was used at this Sephora on December 15th to make 2 transactions totaling more than $300.

Douglas Ray Chenault Jr. is wanted for Possession of a Forged Instrument. He’s accused of stealing a check from an elderly victim, and then cashing it like the money belonged to him.

The Crime Stoppers are looking for Walter Dewayne Blankenship, so they can bring him in, on a charge of Trafficking Fentanyl.

John Earl Branum IV, is facing a drug charge, Selling/Distributing Meth.

Police want to talk with Kyle Christian Chandler about Trafficking in Stolen Identities. Officers say Chandler had flash drives that contained a variety of names and identifications.

Mark Duane Paseur, needs to turn himself in, on a drug charge, Possession of Meth.

If you know anything about this week’s Valley’s Wanted, the Crime Stoppers would love to get a tip from you. If it leads to an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME.

