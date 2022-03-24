Church members clean up debris from EFO tornado in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In north Alabama, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado hit Lauderdale County on Tuesday, March 22.

On Wednesday, Whitehead Baptist Church, members spent most of the day picking up debris and patching up; their roof.

Deacon Ronnie Ritter lives not too far from Whitehead Baptist Church.

He was at home when the tornado ripped through Rogersville; at 76 miles per hour.

“A couple of minutes later, the news came on and started warning people that way near Elkmont and Anderson in line saying something was coming, but apparently this just blew up that they didn’t see it on the radar,” said Ritter.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF0 was on the ground for five minutes, covering nearly two miles.

Ritter said the church received significant damage, and they are waiting to hear from the insurance company to see how much damage was done but is thankful no one was hurt.

“Everybody that I have talked to has basically said the same thing. We feel blessed that everybody is safe, and we aren’t worried about this; we can fix this, and we know God will take care of us,” said Ritter.

