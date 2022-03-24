Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Bipartisan delegation urges Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, cites need for stability amid Russian invasion

(WAFF 48 News)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bipartisan delegation is again urging President Joe Biden to reverse a decision under the previous administration to relocate the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama.

The entire Colorado delegation sent a letter to Biden Tuesday citing the ongoing Russian invasion as reason not to make any abrupt changes.

“Russia’s unhinged invasion of Ukraine has made it clear that our military’s need for efficiency and resilience is more important than ever,” Rep. Doug Lamborn’s office said. Lamborn has been one of the leading voices calling for U.S. Space Command to remain in Colorado.

The Air Force has said Huntsville, Alabama, is the “preferred” location but that a final decision will not be made until 2023. Peterson Air Force Base has housed the command since its original inception in 1985-2002 and again since its reestablishment in 2019.

The full letter from the Colorado delegation can be read below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Donald Gurley Conley
80-year-old man arrested and charged on first degree rape charge
Concrete truck overturned on south Memorial Parkway
Overturned concrete truck impacts traffic on Memorial Parkway
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Christopher Wayne Madison
Man pleads guilty in 11-year-old girl’s capital murder case

Latest News

Missing child alert for River Jaden Corley
Emergency Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Talladega Co. boy
HEMSI needs more EMTs
HEMSI needs more EMTs
ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others
WAFF 10-day Weather Forecast
Sunny and cool weekend ahead
The WAFF Morning Team says goodbye in Brandon Spinner's final morning show
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner says farewell to WAFF