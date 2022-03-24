Alabama Supreme Court visits Huntsville, hears arguments at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court paid Huntsville a visit on Wednesday. Justices of the court heard oral arguments in the Von Braun center behind closed doors for two separate cases.

Lawyers from the Huntsville Bar Association Committee invited several high schools to attend the event. It’s just the second time that the Alabama Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in Huntsville.

Bart Siniard, a lawyer with the Huntsville Bar Association, says the event should be recognized as an important one to residents and high schoolers in attendance.

“We’re not going to get a decision tomorrow, but I think it’s very important for people in Huntsville and North Alabama to know the importance of tomorrow,” said Siniard. “That the Supreme Court who normally hears cases in Montgomery almost always is packing up its robes, coming up I-65 and is going to be here at the Von Braun Center hearing arguments on very important case that affects people’s civil rights and constitutional rights.”

Following the arguments, Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker recapped his history with Huntsville and the VBC. He also celebrated the exposure that students had, hoping it inspired them.

“I argued a case myself here before the court of criminal appeals in the Von Braun Center over 20 years ago,” said Parker. “We just appreciate the reception we get here. It’s good for us to have interaction with the Bar Association locally, and with the students. We want to continue doing this.”

The court continues legal proceedings on Thursday at the VBC.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.