Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
A taxi cab led police on a chase that crossed into Tennessee.
Multi-state police chase ends with taxi crashing in Tennessee
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Meet the Candidates - Andy Blalock
AG Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nom. SOURCE:...
AG Steve Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
Cybersecurity expert talks cyber attack warning
Cybersecurity expert on President Joe Biden's warning
Jon Decker
Jon Decker talks upcoming NATO summit
Governor's Poll Analysis: Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey with GOP primary lead
Governor's Poll Analysis: Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey with GOP primary lead