ADEM revising proposed rules on land-applied chicken sludge

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors, who live near Hidden Valley Farm, say the rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t doing enough to reduce the smell of decaying chicken or the animals it attracts.

For the past few years, Morgan County residents have been complaining about the stench coming from the farm, which is located 5 miles south of Danville.

They tell our partners at the Decatur Daily that the putrid odor makes it impossible for them to use and enjoy their own property.

The Hidden Valley Farm is owned by Georgia-based Recyc Systems Southeast, which in turn is owned by Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions. Denali provides the sludge to farmers, and it is used as a fertilizer substitute.

The poultry sludge is not chicken excrement, but it is a slurry containing bits of dead chickens, along with other waste.

Until April 2020, applying poultry sludge on farmland was unregulated in Alabama. However, since then, Alabama has proposed stricter regulations for the storage and application of waste, according to the Decatur Daily.

Environmental groups and neighbors say while they’re better than existing regulations, the proposed rules don’t go far enough.

“We want to see the regulations strengthened to the point where Alabama is not a dumping destination for a variety of waste streams coming just across the state line from Georgia or Mississippi or Tennessee, which is what we have been seeing,” said Jack West, policy and advocacy director of the Alabama Rivers Alliance, to the Decatur Daily.

In a statement, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management said, “ADEM is revising and adding requirements to address issues that have been identified, including citizen’s concerns. All complaints regarding beneficial use materials result in an inspection to assure that rules are being followed.”

According to ADEM, a public hearing was held on Mar. 17 “regarding the revised regulations as a part of public participation in the rule making process.”

WAFF 48 will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more.

