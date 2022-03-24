80-year-old man arrested and charged on first degree rape charge
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on a first degree rape charge on Thursday.
Deputies arrested Donald Gurley Conley, 80, after an investigation into a 2019 report involving the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Conley was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
