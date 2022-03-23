Multi-state police chase ends with taxi crashing in Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Near 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, a unit with the Huntsville Police Department attempted to stop a taxi near Bob Wade Ln. for a traffic violation.

In a Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the driver of the cab was identified as Krystal Perkins.

The cab failed to yield, resulting in a chase that traveled into Meridianville where the Madison County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit. The cab then continued driving through Hazel Green and into the State of Tennessee.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began pursuit once the taxi entered its jurisdiction. The post also stated the driver of the taxi deliberately struck a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

When Perkins was asked why she did not stop, she replied, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.