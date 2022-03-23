‘Role Model’: The movie filmed in a small Alabama town

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows the Shoals area for its rich musical history. But recently, the area was used to film “Role Model,” a new movie by director David Nemeth.

Filmed primarily in Tuscumbia and Florence, the story follows a young man who skips town, leaving behind his pregnant wife and a troubled past. When his estranged father begins to visit him, he’s faced with the reality of what it means to become a father and care for a family.

Nemeth said the city of Tuscumbia aligned well with the production of the movie.

“We really love working in Tsucmibia,” Nemeth said. “The people were great, the mayor was fantastic with helping us out. We could go to a lot of places and make this story seem a lot bigger without having to travel as far. There’s a lot of character in such a small place and it’s a wonderful place to shoot films like this.”

The story is one Nemeth says many people can relate to including himself.

“They should be able to take something away. Learn something about life and learn how to move on from things in your past or from things you might have seen handed down from your parents or anything like that. Thay they can just be able to heal and move on.”

The movie was also an official selection at the 2022 George Lindsey Film Festival that took place in Florence.

The Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur is hosting a special screening of “Role Model” and workshop that will include a special Q&A with some of the creators of the film. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 in the ACA Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public. You can find more information on that here.

In the meantime, Nemeth says the crew is working with streaming services and theatres to release the film on more platforms.

To keep up with exciting news about the film, follow Role Model’s Facebook page.

