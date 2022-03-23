Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Trump’s latest comments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recently, former President Donald Trump released a statement rescinding his endorsement of United States Representative Mo Brooks. The Congressman is currently running for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

On Wednesday, Brooks released a statement in response to Trump’s latest comments blaming the shift in Trump’s support on U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.

“It’s disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again,” Brooks said in the statement. “Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies. I wish President Trump wouldn’t fall for McConnell’s ploys, but, once again, he has.”

Brooks focused on his stance about the 2020 election that Trump claims was “stolen” from him. Brooks said that the best way to prevent what happened in 2020 is for Americans to vote.

“I have not changed. I am the only proven America First candidate in this Senate race,” Brooks said in the statement. “I am the only candidate who fought voter fraud and election theft when it counted, between November 3 and January 6.”

“I repeat what has prompted President Trump’s ire. The only legal way America can prevent 2020′s election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections.”

Brooks said that he will honor the oath he took to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution.

“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency,” Brooks said in the statement. “As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit(s) what President Trump asks. Period.”

“I’ve told President Trump the truth knowing full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement,” Brooks continued. “But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man.”

“I’m still the most conservative candidate in the race. Katie Britt’s campaign is supported and funded by McConnell allies, and she’s still a high taxing, open borders, cheap foreign labor, Chamber of Commerce lobbyist.”

“There’s only one conservative option in this race, and I am confident that the people of Alabama will see that on Election Day.”

The primary election in Alabama is on May 24.

