One man arrested in Grant shooting

Joshua Lawrence was arrested Tuesday night for his involvement in a shooting in Grant.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Deputies along with the Grant Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 8 p.m. Tuesday night where they took Joshua Lawrence into custody.

The police determined that two men had an altercation that resulted in one of the men being shot. Medics took the victim to Huntsville Hospital where he remains at this time.

Investigators at the scene charged Lawrence with Aggravated Assault. He is being held at the Marshall County Jail awaiting bond.

