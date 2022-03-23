New spring menu at The Southern Table

PULASKI, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve watched Tennessee Valley Living for a while now, you’ve probably heard of The Southern Table.

Located in Pulaski, Tennessee, Chef Ryan Yokley knows a thing or two about southern cuisine. With a small-town upbringing and a fine culinary background, he creates fine dining with a southern twist. As the seasons change, so does The Southern Table menu.

This spring, Chef Yokley is whipping up Braised Beef Short Ribs Empanadas, Seafood Pasta, Pulled Pork Nachos, Blackened Catfish Shrimp and Grits and much more. The weekend brunch menu is getting a boost too with dishes such as Smoked Brisket Breakfast Tacos and Avocado Toast on Toasted Herb Focaccia bread.

