Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Meet Caden Roe, the man who keeps Sand Mountain Toyota clean

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. The date, 3-21 is also a reflection of the fact that those with down syndrome have three copies of the

These beautiful individuals are capable of doing so much in this world, and we want to introduce you to some of them. Caden Roe is living proof that those with special abilities can keep a hard-earned job, make some money and live life like everyone else.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a Moderate Risk for severe weather towards our south today.
Your need to knows about today’s severe weather, flash flooding threat
A full list of closings and delays across the Tennessee Valley
See a full list of Tennessee Valley schools announcing early dismissals, canceled activities
Andrew Landers
One person dead following fatal stabbing in Marshall County
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say