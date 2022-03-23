Huntsville planning commission approves rezoning proposal for townhomes, dozens oppose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The severe weather did not stop dozens of people from crowding into Huntsville City Hall.

Tuesday night was all about the fight for homeowners to stop the rezoning of a portion of Monte Sano, that a developer wants to build townhomes on.

Appalled: that was the reaction from many after hearing Huntsville’s city planning commission approve a rezoning proposal to allow a developer to build townhomes called the Summit at Monte Sano, along Bankhead Parkway and Gaslight Way.

But that vote came after dozens approached the microphone to oppose it.

Some of the main reasons: is the increased traffic.

“Traffic is horrendous in Five Points and you want to add another 150 cars to the traffic in Five Points,” the man said in public comment.

The potential impact on erosion...

“We are now looking at spending many tens of thousands of dollars to put in retaining walls. I don’t want to see too little too late if you build up here what they are proposing,” a woman said in public comment.

And preserving the charm of the historic neighborhoods.

“Are they going to continue to carve it up and sell it off? Are we just going to sit by and watch as our historic, lovely neighborhood gets chopped up and sold to some New Yorker,” a man said in public comment.

After public comments, planning commission president Sally Warden addressed concerns.

“What we are looking at is 64 lots so most of the comments about increased traffic don’t pull water because we could be building more,” Warden said.

And as for the flooding, the city’s Erosion engineer believes, “right now it’s just sheet flow of the side of the mountain and it’s uncontrolled if you develop it r1a they’re required to fix the drainage.”

This vote is not a done deal.

This will now go before Huntsville’s City Council to approve before the project can move forward.

Another public hearing on this issue is scheduled for May 26.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.