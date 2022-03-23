Deals
How one senior living community is adding some color

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Redstone Village is a retirement community for seniors in the Huntsville area. Recently, the community has been adding a pop of color.

Rhonda Mitchell teaches art classes at Redstone Village. When she was approached about painting a mural that would encompass the whole community, she was surprised at how many people got involved. Now, members of the community can be seen out and about painting beautiful flowers and skies on any given day.

