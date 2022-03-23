How one senior living community is adding some color

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Redstone Village is a retirement community for seniors in the Huntsville area. Recently, the community has been adding a pop of color.

Rhonda Mitchell teaches art classes at Redstone Village. When she was approached about painting a mural that would encompass the whole community, she was surprised at how many people got involved. Now, members of the community can be seen out and about painting beautiful flowers and skies on any given day.

