Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough

General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have a hard time finding your favorite frozen pizza.

General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino’s, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line.

The company’s chief financial officer blames supply chain shortages pointing to disruptions in the supply of raw materials to make their food like fats, oils, starch and packaging.

The company also said the costs of products like wheat are rising because of inflation.

Even though the supply issues have improved in the last few weeks, General Mills says they’re still below where they usually are.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a Moderate Risk for severe weather towards our south today.
Your need to knows about today’s severe weather, flash flooding threat
A full list of closings and delays across the Tennessee Valley
See a full list of Tennessee Valley schools announcing early dismissals, canceled activities
Andrew Landers
One person dead following fatal stabbing in Marshall County
The child is a student at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo
Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement

Latest News

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win