Flooding leads to water rescues in Childersburg

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes in a community in Childersburg were made inaccessible after heavy rains Tuesday night.

According to Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips, around 2:30 am Childersburg Fire and Rescue were dispatched on a water rescue call at 163 Cooper Drive located in the Sadie Lee Homes operated by the Childersburg Vincent Housing Authority.

When crews arrived on scene, they found vehicles submerged in water to the hoods. The person was assisted to a safe area without incident.

Chief Phillips says the department will be assessing more during daylight hours.

He says most of the residents were self evacuating to safe areas within the housing authority.

It’s unclear just how many units or vehicles were damaged but the units Childersburg fire responded to had at least a couple inches of water.

Currently two thirds of the Sadie Lee community has been blocked off by the Childersburg Street Department due to impassable roads. Chief Phillips says about 40 units have been made inaccessible due to water.

Storm damage in Talladega Co.

