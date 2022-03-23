A few morning showers followed by a clear, cooler and breezy afternoon

Happy Wednesday! A few lingering showers this morning but we are drying out from here on out!

Storms last night brough heavy rain and gusty winds and now the rain is coming to an end. A few showers will continue out there this morning with the clouds. These should be gone by 8 or 9 AM at the latest and from there we clear out. We’ll see some sunshine for a brief time this morning and into the early afternoon. However, another round of clouds will race in by the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon compared to Tuesday as we will only see highs into the low 60s, with many not even making the upper 50s. Wind should stay breezy through the rest of the day today as well, gusting from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.

Overnight into Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s overnight, with a few spots possibly in the upper 30s. It will clear out nicely as we move into the middle of the day Thursday, and we will stay dry and sunny for pretty much the next 5 to 6 days. Temperatures look to stay cooler than normal through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s! Wind will be breezy at times over the next 3 to 4 days, but we’ll be dry!

Our next chance at rain and storms doesn’t move in until Wednesday of next week. This will be worth watching as we go forward so stay tuned. However, it should be a great stretch from now until then so enjoy that sunny and dry weekend!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

