Deputies searching for man in Morgan County

MCSO searching for man in Morgan County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a man in Morgan County Tuesday evening.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 55 at Wilhite Road in the Cole Spring area.

MSCO says deputies made contact with one person was detained while another ran into the woods. The male is described as a white male who is wearing dark clothing. MCSO called off the search due to severe weather.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

