DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force and the Decatur Police Department recently discovered approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

In a Facebook post, the Decatur Police Department announced that they charged Devante Jyasial and set his bond at $500,00.

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) recently conducted several operations in Decatur with assistance from... Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

